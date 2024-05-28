Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $173,000 Investment in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,461 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of FutureFuel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

