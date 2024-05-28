Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 9,630.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

