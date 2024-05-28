Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

HAFC opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $472.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

