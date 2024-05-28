Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 2.29. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

