Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NASDAQ HST opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
