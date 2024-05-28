Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marqeta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

