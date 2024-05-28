Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 26,202 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Altus Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.04 million, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.