Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,634 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 452,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $634.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

