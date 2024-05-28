Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,231 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.1 %

LAND stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a PE ratio of 222.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.49%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.