Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,119 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

