Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,219 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

