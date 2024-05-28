Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 82,280 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $286,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,515.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,950 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

