Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,802 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vimeo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50,269 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 122,907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 104,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 363,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Vimeo’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vimeo

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.