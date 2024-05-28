Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $169,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

