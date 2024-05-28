Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $185,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 953,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after buying an additional 202,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

