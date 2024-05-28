Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,081,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,799.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 768.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

