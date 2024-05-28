Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.