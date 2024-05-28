Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03.
