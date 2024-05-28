Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of AEE opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ameren by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

