Americanas S.A. (BZWHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 6th

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Americanas Price Performance

Shares of BZWHF stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Americanas has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

