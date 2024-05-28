Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 20th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$78,398.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $118,942. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

