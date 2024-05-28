Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

ARREF stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

