Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,134 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $159,512. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.