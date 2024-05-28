Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

