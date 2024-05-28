Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive stock opened at $203.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Progressive by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $10,178,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

