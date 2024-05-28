Anexo Group Plc (ANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anexo Group Stock Performance

LON:ANX opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Anexo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

