Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,312 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

