Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $275.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $190.58 and last traded at $189.98. 36,326,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 60,739,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.88.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 220,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 65,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 20,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.