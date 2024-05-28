Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,352 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.