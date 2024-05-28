Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,130 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SLV opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

