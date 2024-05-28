Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 17,354 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.