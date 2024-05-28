Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 17,354 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IXC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.
iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
