Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,058,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $261.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

