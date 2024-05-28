Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $570,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $79,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,530.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,182 shares of company stock worth $2,606,350. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

