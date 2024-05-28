Assetmark Inc. Has $729,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.80.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

