Assetmark Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,062 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

