Assetmark Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $72,211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 141.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $34,823,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $11,216,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

