Assetmark Inc. Has $881,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

