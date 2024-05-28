Assetmark Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

