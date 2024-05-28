Assetmark Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

monday.com stock opened at $243.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.81 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

