Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $280.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.19 and a 200 day moving average of $237.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

