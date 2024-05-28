Assetmark Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.11 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.08.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

