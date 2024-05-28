Assetmark Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.25, a PEG ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,176 shares of company stock worth $86,571,194. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

