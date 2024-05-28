Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

