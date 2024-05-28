Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

