AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($136.65) to GBX 9,900 ($126.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($159.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £118 ($150.70).

LON AZN opened at £121.72 ($155.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £188.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,803.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is £107.01. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($120.83) and a twelve month high of £124.88 ($159.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

