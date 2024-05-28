Atco Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

