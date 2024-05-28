Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $127.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

