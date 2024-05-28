Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.19

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 67655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Avnet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

