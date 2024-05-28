Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $256.50

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 716388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.22).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,096.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.17.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

