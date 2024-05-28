Barclays Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $118.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.