Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 715,911 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 875,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 352,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,729. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.88. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.